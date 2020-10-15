EE has launched a new set of features for sports fans unable to attend matches during the pandemic, including augmented reality graphics and 360° pitch-side viewing.

Its Match Day Experience features on the BT Sport app will be available to those on the new Full Works iPhone plan with the new 5G iPhone from 16 October.

Users will be able to video chat with friends live in a split-screen view while watching the game, as well as pinch and zoom anywhere around the stadium using the 360° view tool.

A Match Day Live feature will allow users to access team line-ups, formations and in-game stats in augmented reality, with some features appearing inside a mini virtual stadium.

Marc Allera, chief executive, BT’s consumer division, said: “We continually look for ways to offer customers new and innovative services, allowing them to make the most from their smartphone. Our new Match Day Experience features will provide an amazing array of ways to enhance their sports viewing – over the UK’s number one network for 5G.”

Other features include the ability to watch on an Apple TV at home for EE customers who take out the large screen access add-on. Stadium Experience enables users to access augmented reality behind the scenes experiences of leading football teams and sporting stadiums. Depending on the club and stadium, these include areas such as dressing rooms, dugouts, trophy rooms and tunnel areas. Finally, Manager Mode allows users to add real-time graphics as part of the match coverage augmented on the pitch, including a mini-map tracking the positions of all players for a tactical viewpoint, plus player names, player speeds and tracers marking the path of shots.

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport pundit and former England captain, said: “At this moment of social distancing and crowd-less stadia, Match Day Experience gets fans closer than ever to the sports they love. The features build on what is already the best sports app anywhere and will enable EE customers to enjoy the most immersive sports broadcasts seen to date.”

At launch, the full set of Match Day Experience features will be available for BT Sport’s live Saturday lunchtime Premier League match, starting with West Ham’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on 24 October.

Selected features will also be available for additional BT Sport programming including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Emirates FA Cup, and Gallagher Premiership Rugby, with availability expanding throughout the season.