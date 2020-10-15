In a move that will see the measurement firm take account of the online video juggernaut for the first time, Nielsen announced that YouTube’s streaming TV inventory will be measured in its Digital Ad Ratings and Total Ad Ratings benchmarks.
The move is designed to help media buyers and sellers better understand and verify audiences on both the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on connected TVs (CTV). This announcement expands Nielsen’s ability to measure YouTube beyond computer and mobile and builds on Nielsen’s advanced TV product suite that also includes addressable TV measurement. The first phase of measurement will be enabled in the first half of 2021, beginning with YouTube TV and extending to the YouTube app on connected TVs in the US shortly thereafter, ahead of the 2021-2022 Upfronts.
In explaining its move, Nielsen said that it was undeniable that TV was becoming more digital. It added that with more than three quarters of US homes owning one or more connected device and streaming accounting for 25% of total TV usage, it’s more important than ever to account for audiences across all platforms, including connected TV.
According to Nielsen’s recent Beyond Streaming report, YouTube accounted for 20% of all streaming usage in the US. With this coverage expansion, Nielsen says it is bringing unprecedented transparency to the leading ad supported streaming service, giving marketers increased confidence in their investments and the ability to better measure the success of their campaigns across platforms.
"Over 100 million people in the USwatch YouTube and YouTube TV on their connected TVs every month. Advertisers are asking for third-party measurement partners like Nielsen to provide a complete view of YouTube and YouTube TV audiences, so they can understand the scale of the audience they're able to reach through CTV campaigns," said Debbie Weinstein, vice president, global solutions, YouTube.
“As streaming through connected devices surges, measuring the audience is critical as the industry demands a currency grade solution that provides marketers and publishers holistic, cross-platform metrics about advanced TV campaigns,” added Scott Brown, GM of audience measurement at Nielsen. “Because connected TV is addressable by nature, expanding our relationship with Google to measure YouTube audiences on connected devices is an important step to deliver cross media ad measurement and comparability between CTV and addressable on linear TV.”
