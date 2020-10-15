Animation, publishing and licensing studio Ferly is teaming with Star Stable Entertainment, global cross-channel entertainment company and creator of the popular adventure game Star Stable Online, on co-production and development partnership of animated short-form series Mistfall.
Written by Emmy Award-winning writer and showrunner Alice Prodanou (Hotel Transylvania, Inspector Gadget, 6teen,and My Babysitter’s a Vampire), and debuting on YouTube in December 2020, the short form series sees the Mistfall brand extend from its origins as a popular online game into a scripted online series.
The 10 x 5’ series features all-new storylines, Mistfall’s narrative and characters run parallel to those in the original game. It also introduces a new heroine, Skye Ansari, to the Mistfall universe.
In addition to series production and development, Star Stable Entertainment has partnered with Ferly for all licensing and branding. The first Mistfall series is intended to lead to further scripted content in the franchise, including a long-form series which is also currently in development. Whilst focusing on engaging Star Stable Online’s fans, the series gives a new way to interact with the brand whilst also attracting new audiences to the iconic world of Mistfall.
“The deep lore and expansive universe of Mistfall means there is huge scope for making wonderful stories and entire new worlds for players of the game to immerse themselves in, as well as new fans,” explained Ferly CEO Laura Nevanlinna. “Star Stable Entertainment has nurtured an incredibly engaged audience of young people, a notoriously difficult demographic to capture the attention of. The room for further brand extensions including a future long-form series to build an even wider audience and serve the loyal fan base with more of what they love makes this a brilliant enterprise to partner on.”
“Skye’s adventures in Mistfall fill a void in animated content that appeals to today’s multi-dimensional tween and teen girl,” added Star Stable Entertainment’s chief business development officer Taina Malén. “Along with the animation and licensing expertise of the team at Ferly and the writing prowess of Prodanou – Mistfall will deliver a series that young people will want to watch again and again.”
