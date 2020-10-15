The communications technology firm said the deal, whose terms were not disclosed, reflects its shift towards a cloud-first IT strategy as part of its digital transformation programme and will drive operational efficiencies and cost savings.

It will use a suite of Google Cloud products and professional services. Nokia and Google Cloud have worked together for the past few months to design a customised migration approach that will allow Nokia to exit its IT datacentres on a rapid schedule, while minimising business impact. Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists and engineers to ensure a stable migration.

Google Cloud president Rob Enslin said: “It’s an honour to work with Nokia to help modernise its infrastructure on Google Cloud. We look forward to bringing our leading networking, data analytics, AI/ML, and other technologies to empower Nokia to deliver a cloud-first strategy and better serve its customers. We are excited to help Nokia revamp its IT infrastructure with our backbone network and our approach to data security, using advanced software-defined networking. We look forward to providing the full menu of our capabilities to help Nokia deliver on its cloud-first strategy and reach its performance requirements.”

Added Ravi Parmasad, VP global IT infrastructure at Nokia: “Nokia is on a digital transformation path that is about fundamentally changing how we operate and do business. This is crucial for how our employees collaborate so that we continue to raise the bar on meeting the needs of our customers. We are very pleased that Google Cloud, with its engineering and operational excellence, is joining our transformation work to help us deliver on the many goals we have set. Given Nokia’s digital ambitions and plans, this is an ideal time for Nokia to be taking this step with Google Cloud to accelerate our efforts; and doing all of this in a secure and scalable way.”