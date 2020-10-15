New features include an upgraded scalable personal response engine, advanced historic Twitter search, and trend tracker.

Bee-On’s tools help producers hand-pick audience-generated content and publish and redisplay it into entertainment, live chat shows, sports, news and dynamic advertising, alongside custom cloud graphics rendering and tools to track social media trends. Currently used by Channel 4, ITV, Sky, and BT Sport, the cloud-based interface integrates into broadcast and digital workflows, managing content from a web browser, from anywhere at any time.

Never.no GM Ed Abis (pictured) said: “Content producers and brands have had to change the way they work over the last six months. Cloud-based solutions have become so influential in supporting broadcasters, digital content providers and brands in accessing, creating and publishing content in real-time.

“Following our work with global broadcasters and brands, we’ve updated Bee-On with additional tools to track and follow trends on social, giving content producers more insight to influence the conversation and be ahead of the news to create unique programming.”

News, entertainment, factual, and chat shows can now utilise historic Twitter searches and Trends, to search-for, track, and report live Twitter conversations. Bee-On’s social moderation engine shows 7-day historical keyword searches, with both reactions and engagements from conversations, that can be published straight into programming - showing word clouds, hot topics, and latest trends, on a big screen in the studio, or overlayed and integrated into broadcast-standard graphics.

Bee-On’s Social Moderation Engine has full access to all social media APIs – including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram – and Chrome Extension, which enables producers to easily search for user generated content across multiple platforms and push into Bee-On’s content timeline. Using keywords, hashtags and @mentions via social platforms, producers can gather images, videos and comments, relevant to an event or programme, and moderate them, before queuing up on a cloud timeline, ready to publish directly into live or pre-recorded content. Voting and polling tools natively aggregate and filter key words and interactions into manageable data lists to quickly publish and deliver audience opinion results at any point, in real-time.

Bee-On v23, includes new features to extend campaigns and programming beyond primary screens. Personal response gives producers, brand marketers and advertising agencies the ability to immediately respond to fans’ and audiences’ interactions on social. Bee-On moderates and filters respondents and generates personalised images, videos and comments sent automatically and on scale.

“We’ve made it easier to create dynamic advertising and engaging content beyond the primary content,” added Abis. “Personal response is a powerful tool that delivers campaign content directly to the audience, so we included the opt-in/opt-out competition compliance, to ensure that respondents can immediately stop taking part in competitions, ad campaigns and interactive programming, with ease.”