In a further win for the growing London- and Barcelona-based independent boutique distributor of factual programming and documentaries, Disney Latin America has acquired a series of wildlife shows from Limonero Films.
Principally, Disney Latin America has acquired six episodes of bestselling series Inside the Storm for its National Geographic channel. With interviews from C-suites, executives and industry analysts, the , 17 x 48’ Inside The Storm provides the inside story to the high pressure decisions and risks taken in company boardrooms every day.
In addition, blue chip 4K wildlife, documentary Iberia: A Land of Passions (1 x 52’) has been licensed to Nat Geo Wild in Asia and the Middle East. It tells the story of several species and their mating routines, over the course of a year, in the Iberian peninsula.
Commenting on the deal with Disney, Limonero Films managing director Pamela Martínez Martínez said: “I’m extremely happy that our tried-and-tested titles keep breaking into new territories, despite the current climate of uncertainty. I’m also very pleased with what is our first 4K wildlife documentary, and our first deal with Nat Geo Wild in Asia.”
