Some of the biggest names in European acting – such as Susan Lynch, Leanne Best, Ray Fearon, Henning Jensen, Rosy McEwen, Tom Taylor and Nick Blood – are among those joining Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston in the cast of drama Close to Me which is now actively in production.
The 6 x 60’ original production from NENT Studios UK, The Development Partnership and Dopamine, will be a Viaplay Original premiering exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service across the Nordic and Baltic regions in 2021 and on Channel 4 in the UK.
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by British author Amanda Reynolds, Close to Me is the story of Jo Harding (Nielsen), a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and a devoted husband (Eccleston). But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.
Close to Me is just into production, filming in London, Hertfordshire and East Sussex. It is being distributed internationally by NENT Studios UK. Angela Pell (Snow Cake, Gifted) wrote the screenplay, Michael Samuels (The Windermere Children, The Missing, Any Human Heart) is directing, while Gina Carter (Yardie, In the Long Run, Kingdom) is the executive producer, alongside Robert Taylor and Ed Clarke of TDP, Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK and Connie Nielsen.
“The team has gathered an exceptionally talented, high-profile and very current cast for Close to Me, with the perfect mix of popular established stars,” said Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios UK. “We are thrilled to have attracted such talent to our first original production and are confident that the on-screen talent, in conjunction with the terrific off-screen team already announced, promises to make this drama a ‘must-see’ in 2021.”
