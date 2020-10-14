Research search data released by content delivery network provider Limelight Networks Research has provided further evidence for the massive uptake of streaming in the UK in the post Covid world but binge-watching Brits are becoming frustrated with the video experience they’re receiving.
Limelight’s State of Online Video global study surveyed 5,000 consumers in France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and US who were aged 18 and older and who watched one hour or more of online video content each week.
Looking at the UK, viewers spent 7 hours 24 minutes watching online video on average per week in 2020. YouTube continues to dominate as the platform of choice for 52% of UK viewers seeking user generated content. in comparison, UK viewers spend 8 hours 46 minutes binge-watching traditional broadcast per week, second only to the USA.
In addition, UK viewers spend 1 hour and 42 minutes a week using specialised content providers such as Disney+, compared to 4 hours and 42 minutes a week watching broad content platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime and 2 hours 18 minutes using live TV such as YouTube TV. And with consumers homebound during the pandemic, 46% of UK viewers signed up to additional streaming services and video viewing increased 14% in the past year. Inevitably, Covid-19 has dominated viewing patterns with almost half of UK viewers (46%) subscribing to new streaming services as a result of the pandemic.
Yet despite all of the positive trends, Limelight also revealed some disquiet. Price and content were top reasons for cancelling online streaming subscriptions: Video rebuffering remains a key frustration of online viewing. Half of UK viewers noted video rebuffering as their primary viewing frustration, while just under a third were frustrated with poor video quality. A further 11% noted that they’d pulled the plus when a video didn’t play.
And in general the research confirmed that despite wanting to be entertained during lockdown, consumers were price cautious. Just over half (54%) of UK consumers said they would cancel a streaming subscription due to high prices. More than a third (36%) admitted to sharing login information or using someone else’s account. By contrast with the rest of the world, password sharing was highest in Indonesia, with 58% of people admitting to sharing credentials. Delays were also a dealbreaker. Almost two-thirds of UK viewers (65%) said they would be more likely to stream a live event if had not been delayed from live broadcast.
“Online video demand has clearly accelerated around the world this year, especially with so many people looking for entertainment, information and communication as they have spent more time at home due to Covid-19,” said Nigel Burmeister, vice president at Limelight Networks commenting on the State of Online Video 2020 study. “Our research shows that with the rise in viewers and subscriptions, it is critical that content providers have the right combination of the content consumers want, the infrastructure to scale to meet demand and technology to give them the best possible online experiences.”
