International content distributor Dori Media Group has signed a contract with Hungarian TV channel RTL and Polish group Wirtualna Polska, airing on Telewizja WP, for broadcasting NTV's hit Russian series Shepherd.
The drama is said to be the most popular series in Russia. It tells the tale of former homicide detective Maximov who drinks-to-forget and finds himself in the middle of several crime investigations. One is the murder of his mentor that the police claim was a suicide. The mentor’s dog, Shepherd, is found on the scene and Maximov rescues it from being put down. The two become a team and Maximov starts his own investigation that proves to be extremely dangerous. Risking their lives for each other, Maximov and Shepherd successfully solve crimes and step-by-step begin to trust each other.
On air in Russia the series became a hit topping the prime-time slot many times with maximum share reaching 20.5%. On NTV’s YouTube channel and the official Shepherd site gained almost 330 million views. The series also aired successfully on the KTK channel in Kazakhstan with share reaching 17.8%.
Dori Media Group acquired international broadcasting and digital rights for Shepherd in Spring, 2019. This is a second deal between two companies following the distribution of NTV's large-scale period drama The Road to Calvary In 2017. Commenting on the commissions, Dori CEO and president Nadav Palti said: “Shepherd was a tremendous hit in Russia and we expect its success to repeat across multiple territories given the format’s flexibility and appeal as a crime drama that has multiple strands running through its plot. We are pleased that two new territories have committed to its broadcast and we anticipate more to come as the show grows in popularity and as broadcasters look to fill increasingly interrupted schedules due to the impact of Covid-19.”
Added NTV channel general producer Timur Weinstein: “We have worked together with Dori Media for several years now, and I'm happy that the international distribution of our super successful prime-time series Shepherd is handled by them of all others. I think that the series’ success lies in a solid script, detailed character types, and in genre combination, making a crime story family friendly. And, of course, the language of man and dog communication is easy to understand in any country’s audience.”
NTV added that season five of Shepherd is in production now and will go on air soon.
