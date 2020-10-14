Having spent the last year or so building up a global content delivery network (CDN) to support applications such as broadcast and streaming video, cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has unveiled a dedicated streaming platform of its own.
The platform is described by G-Core Labs as a unique turnkey solution for live video and video-on-demand streaming that will see use to deliver video content to anywhere in the world in full HD and 4K quality to any device. By default, the platform provides video transmission with a delay of up to 4 seconds for all streams, and the company says that such broadcasts can be sent to an audience of over 100 million viewers. In addition, customers can also sign up for an ultra-low latency premium streaming platform service that uses WebRTC technology to minimise the video stream delivery time to 1 second.
The bottom line says G-Core Labs is that by using the streaming platform, users can quickly establish a full-fledged online broadcast of a TV channel from scratch or launch an online cinema that airs films, series, sports matches, TV/radio shows, rock concerts and personal video blogs. The services can be set up from a personal account or via API and customers don’t need their own transcoding servers, CDNs or broadcasting engineers.
The G streaming platform also supports adaptive bitrate streaming up to 4K, multiple ad modes and an Anti-Adblock function, as well as 360° and 3D video formats. This allows for four-hour recordings and rewind live TV (DVR). The platform’s personal account provides statistics and analytics, including data on entities such as content views, unique viewers, peak viewers and traffic sources.
The platform also offers streamlined support for all stages of broadcasting from capturing and converting a video stream to its playback. Tools include transcoding, cloud storage, a content delivery network and a cross-platform HTML5 player. Another important function of the streaming platform is what is said to be reliable content protection against copying. To protect live broadcasts, DVRs and VOD services, G-Core Labs uses various tools for anti-copying and restricting unauthorised access. Streaming is possible only through the customer’s resources through AES 128/256 and Tokenisation, and DRM protection is also supported.
“G-Core Labs has been developing its video streaming business since 2018. With the new streaming platform that replaces the previous version of the product, we focus on three core features that are important to our customers,” explained Alexey Petrovskikh, head of G-Core Labs streaming platform department.
“The first is to ensure the lowest latency in video delivery. Compared with the previous version of the platform, we have reduced the latency from 10 to 1–4 seconds, which is almost 10 times less for ultra-low-latency streaming and 2.5 times less for low-latency. This is a big step forward. We use advanced technology to minimise the video stream delivery time, such as Chunked CMAF, HTTP CTE, low latency HLS, WebRTC, SRT and low latency CDN.”
G-Core Labs also stressed the advantage of the new platform being able to integrate with its global CDN. The network infrastructure, which G-Core Labs has been creating for almost 10 years, is represented on all continents and includes more than 100 points of presence in 65 cities around the world, and it is located as close as possible to the final audience, which it says will has a positive effect on minimising delays in live broadcasts and VOD delivery.
