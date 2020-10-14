The locations are: Aberdeen, Aldershot, Barrhead, Blackpool, Castleford, Crawley, Mirfield, Oxford, Porthcawl, Shipley, Stafford and Warwick, bringing the total to 112 towns and cities across the UK.

EE launched the UK’s first 5G service in May 2019 and has now expanded to 112 towns and cities across the UK, and last month, it topped the 5G performance chart according to a report by RootMetrics.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important. Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it. We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

Network insights from EE show that the top three uses of its 5G network today are video streaming, social networking and web browsing, with YouTube, Netflix, Facebook and Instagram taking the top spots as the most used service providers. 5G download throughput on EE’s 5G network is twice as fast as 4G, giving the best experience yet, as networks are under increasing pressure due to continuing pandemic lockdowns.