Signiant's SDCX (Software-Defined Content Exchange) SaaS platform is enabling Hogarth to access best of breed services across any cloud infrastructure, public or private. It is using Google's cloud platform to minimise expenditure while speeding up productivity with Google Cloud's flexible resources.

Steven Butler, Hogarth Worldwide's global head of production workflow and engineering, said: "We work on campaigns across regions and around the world, including a global delivery centre in Chennai, India. Using Signiant we're in a much better position to manage this infrastructure and efficiently access media assets across locations and public cloud providers. We need flexibility, and with Google Cloud and Signiant's storage abstraction, we can achieve that."

Hogarth’s collaboration with Signiant ensures teams can work remotely and serve the organisation's myriad and diverse client base securely, while remaining flexible on the job. Because of its global reach, Hogarth requires tools supporting a follow-the-sun model, where vital content moves along a supply chain, synchronised to the time zones of all those who need to receive it. It says the combination of Google Cloud and Signiant was the perfect solution.

Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment partnerships for Google Cloud, said: “We are excited that Signiant has partnered with Google Cloud and can solve the file access challenges for Hogarth… Hogarth benefits from both Google Cloud's worldwide infrastructure and Signiant's software-defined content exchange to enable their employees to access the right files at the right time."

Added Signiant MD, EMEA & APAC Greg Hoskin: "Hogarth has been an innovative and valuable Signiant partner for over a decade. Their move to a multi-cloud strategy is something we see across the industry, and Hogarth is leading the way. We are proud to have them as a partner and that our platform is instrumental in helping them remain agile in these fast-moving times."