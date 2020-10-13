Despite concerns that the Covid-19 outbreak would severely hamper the development, the 5G industry has been on an upward trajectory as rollout of networks has been supported by cheaper devices but now the market has got its long-awaited rocket fuel with the launch of the 5G-compatible iPhone 12.
Apple says that with the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G technology, it is no less ushering in a new era for the smartphone range. At the heart of the devices is an Apple-designed A14 Bionic, claimed to be the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12. Said to be pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine — for what Apple says is an 80% increase in performance — that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini models feature edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for what is said to be a brighter, more immersive viewing experience and offer what the device manufacturer says is the highest quality video in a smartphone with systemwide colour management for industry-leading colour accuracy.
Both models deliver a 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio for true blacks, and an immersive HDR viewing experience for high-definition video, photos with more detail, and nearly twice the peak brightness of iPhone 11. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.
5G on iPhone boasts improved speeds for faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming and more responsive video applications. The device is also said to feature the most 5G bands on any smartphone and offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide. US models support millimetre wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, allowing iPhone 12 to reach speeds up to 4Gbps. iPhone 12 models also feature Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed and power in real time.
iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that attach to the device. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in five aluminium finishes, including blue, green, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).
“The arrival of 5G marks the beginning of a new era for iPhone and we’re thrilled to bring these impressive new capabilities to our customers with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “We’re once again pushing the boundaries to deliver incredible computational photography advancements, Super Retina XDR displays, and the biggest leap in durability in iPhone history with the new Ceramic Shield front cover…iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini take design to a new level in a new form factor that’s as beautiful as it is durable, and makes it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect iPhone to fit their lifestyle.”
