Looking to extend the reach and capability of its new service across its local region, Nordic pay-TV powerhouse Allente has turned to is to deploy KAON STBs and middleware alongside new 3SS-enabled viewing experience advances across its aggregated 1.2 million subscriber base.
Formed from the merger between Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital, Allente provides TV services to its approximately 1.2 million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. It offers distributes TV service via satellite, streaming and other services including IPTV and fibre broadband via open networks. And as it expands, Allente is building upon its successful 3SS-enabled OnePlace satellite and OTT service which Canal Digital launched in 2018, is based on the Android TV Operator Tier.
OnePlace provides next-generation Ultra HD entertainment, and features a 3SS-developed custom launcher for an Android TV user experience. Allente’s new hybrid KAON PVR STB is designed for an enhanced user experience and new services, and is said to be more powerful than the incumbent OnePlace on-premise equipment. The new devices are intended to enable Allente’s subscribers to enjoy a range of benefits from high performance to an already proven enriched customer experience.
The new STBs will be deployed in a phased rollout. Online OTT viewing will be enabled first, followed by DTH satellite-delivered TV, and later, PVR capability and IPTV will be introduced. KAON STB middleware is fully integrated with Google’s Android TV software stack to enable new pre-certified Android TV capabilities such as Custom Over-The-Air Update, further accelerating the introduction of new features that will generate value for customers, enhance viewer appeal and grow service uptake. Also part of Allente’s technology evolution is the migration of OnePlace from Android N to Android P compliancy, including on existing OnePlace STBs.
In partnership with Allente 3SS is developing additional new UI features and capabilities for the second-generation of OnePlace. Among these are catch-up TV collapsing, which will make searching for an episode in a series catalogue easier. Additionally, all OnePlace receivers will feature electronic sell-through (EST) with more buy and rent options for subscribers, across a broader-than-ever range of assets.
“Delivering these new powerful STBs to our audiences is a major milestone as we open our new chapter,” remarked Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård. “Thanks to our key partners, KAON and 3SS, we are well-equipped to further build on our award-winning successes, and we look forward to providing even better experiences to our valued subscribers.”
“The highly fragmented and competitive entertainment landscape today is more challenging than ever for operators, and the need to provide superior experiences for subscribers is business-essential,” added KAON Media executive vice president Tom Buhl.
