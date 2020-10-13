In what is a milestone for the wireless technology which could improve experience of video services around homes, managed Wi-Fi solutions supplier AirTies has announced that more than 25 million homes are now managed by its cloud technology.







“Home Wi-Fi is more essential than ever in today’s world, and Internet service providers play the central role in keeping us all connected and productive,” remarked AirTies CEO Philippe Alcaras. “At AirTies, our mission is to empower service providers to deliver the best managed Wi-Fi experience for their customers. We recently surpassed a major milestone with more than 25 million homes managed by AirTies Cloud and expect that to double in the next few years, as service providers around the world focus even more on enhancing the end-to-end broadband experience.”

is a GDPR-compliant Wi-Fi management platform that is designed to continuously optimise each individual home network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers’ Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It also enables operators to examine performance across individual homes, regional clusters or an installed base, and provides a



In addition, the technology provides predictive resolutions of Wi-Fi issues, which says AirTies can reduce the need for technician visits, and proactively identify homes in need of broadband upgrades, additional extenders or device upgrades. AirTies Cloud is engineered to integrate with operators’ existing management systems through secure APIs to support customer care, network operations and installation teams and customer marketing departments. “Home Wi-Fi is more essential than ever in today’s world, and Internet service providers play the central role in keeping us all connected and productive,” remarked AirTies CEO Philippe Alcaras. “At AirTies, our mission is to empower service providers to deliver the best managed Wi-Fi experience for their customers. We recently surpassed a major milestone with more than 25 million homes managed by AirTies Cloud and expect that to double in the next few years, as service providers around the world focus even more on enhancing the end-to-end broadband experience.”

AirTies Cloud is a GDPR-compliant Wi-Fi management platform that is designed to continuously optimise each individual home network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers’ Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It also enables operators to examine performance across individual homes, regional clusters or an installed base, and provides a Wi-Fi Experience Index to help operators better serve their customers.In addition, the technology provides predictive resolutions of Wi-Fi issues, which says AirTies can reduce the need for technician visits, and proactively identify homes in need of broadband upgrades, additional extenders or device upgrades. AirTies Cloud is engineered to integrate with operators’ existing management systems through secure APIs to support customer care, network operations and installation teams and customer marketing departments.