It will form part of a major technology transformation to provide 'true cloud' architecture supporting playout across Eurosport’s broadcasts. The transformation includes using cloud and remote technology within a unified production ecosystem to allow it to create and distribute content onto any platform, from anywhere in the world.

GV AMPP Playout will allow Eurosport to efficiently deliver every minute of its event coverage across all platforms: linear television, online, streaming, and social media.

Gordon Castle, Eurosport’s senior vice-president, technology, said: “As Europe’s number one sports destination, we are committed to offering fans the best viewing experience across both live and premium on-demand content. Eurosport’s technology transformation is a fundamental part of the evolution of Eurosport business and delivery across both linear and digital platforms, helping us to unify and streamline all our operations. Many of these were previously disparate legacy systems, but now we can leverage content so much more effectively and across the organization, from whichever location our teams operate.”

GV AMPP Playout, the latest application available for the recently introduced GV Media Universe ecosystem, delivers an elastic playout solution that increases business agility by enabling users to deploy channels, where and when they need them without requiring any additional infrastructure. Built on a cloud-first, microservices architecture, engineered from the ground up for the specific rigours of live programming. Grass Valley says it gives customers infinite scalability with the ability to provision any number of channels quickly and easily with very low latency.

Grass Valley’s chief marketing officer and general manager, playout, Neil Maycock, said: “Engaging with consumers across all platforms and ensuring they get the same captivating experience on every screen is critical to our customers’ businesses.

"Services today must also evolve very rapidly to keep pace with their core audience demands and need to be able to spin down as fast as they are spun-up. Broadcasters also need the flexibility to support live events in a range of ways, from a traditional OB setup to at-home production – and even a hybrid approach. We are very proud to work with an industry innovator like Eurosport and to help them meet their business needs.”