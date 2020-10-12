In what it says is a key 10G milestone for the communications network field, Harmonic has announced new technology designed to enable cable operators to provide what it says will be “compelling” new two-way gigabit services.





will the first operator to conduct a field trial of this new technology. "We're excited to continue our work to evolve 10G technologies as we begin our efforts to extend those benefits to customers, and we value the important work Harmonic has done to support those efforts," added Elad Nafshi, senior vice president of next-generation access networks at Comcast Cable. The upstream gigabit solution described as unique is full-spectrum and compatible with already-deployed cable modems and set-top boxes (STBs). This new technology has been integrated into Harmonic's CableOS core software and its new Ripple+ network edge platform.Harmonic noted that with its new CableOS Ripple+ network edge platform, cable operators can deliver upstream and downstream bandwidth up to full spectrum without changing installed DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems or STBs and implement any HFC spectrum split and node configuration. This includes 2x4 segmentation, spanning traditional node placement to fibre deep, with unified network edge hardware.In addition it said that operators can now “seamlessly evolve from traditional HFC architectures to fibre-deep to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) PON deployments through simple module reconfigurations of the unified edge platform. And as well as ensuring uninterrupted distributed edge platform operation during power outages it can also solve backbone capacity bottlenecks and address time-sensitive applications with new deep edge compute capability.“Upstream bandwidth demand continues to intensify as more people work from home and participate in distance learning," remarked Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business at Harmonic . "Leveraging our latest CableOS cloud-native and distributed network edge platforms, the cable industry now has the tools to meet growing bandwidth demand and offer market-leading symmetric gigabit services today, without costly cable modem or set-top box replacement.” US cable giant Comcast will the first operator to conduct a field trial of this new technology. "We're excited to continue our work to evolve 10G technologies as we begin our efforts to extend those benefits to customers, and we value the important work Harmonic has done to support those efforts," added Elad Nafshi, senior vice president of next-generation access networks at Comcast Cable.