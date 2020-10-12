UK indie Hello Mary has announced that it is currently in production on an eight-part documentary series for UKTV’s specialist factual channel, Yesterday, and Australia’s SBS, which will premiere in 2021 and will also be available on UKTV’s on-demand service UKTV Play.
Presented by Rob Bell, The Buildings That Fought Hitler (8x60’) explores the buildings and structures that were built to defend Britain from a German invasion during World War II. From coastal defences, to secret bases used to house the auxiliary army, to the GHQ lines intended to protect the cities, the series travels across Britain featuring the incredible buildings that were built to fight off Hitler and his advancing army. Using a mixture of archive photography, expert interviews, and first-hand testimony, the series shines a light on the 26,000 buildings that were built, the fascinating stories behind them and the legacy that they left behind.
Executive producers on the series are Hello Mary creative director Clare Hollywood and CEO Steve Regan. Series producer is Matthew Hinchcliffe. The deal was brokered by Parade Media and Daniel Thomas, acquisitions manager, for UKTV. Parade Media will distribute the series internationally.
“Yesterday viewers love to see the forgotten stories of World War II and this series has just that,” said UKTV acquisitions manager Daniel Thomas. I’m delighted to have forged a new partnership with Hello Mary and be working together to reveal the fascinating secrets surrounding our country’s preparations for a Nazi invasion.”
Hello Mary CEO Steve Regan added: “Hello Mary is all about ideas from any genre that are returnable and work internationally and The Buildings That Fought Hitler is the perfect illustration of this mantra. It’s also a testament to our work with Parade who are just as ambitious as us in wanting to create content that works globally.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Yesterday, SBS and Hello Mary to bring this intriguing World War II story to life, in what we hope will be the first of many projects with strong appeal to UK and international audiences alike,” remarked chief content officer of Parade Media, Mark Caulton.
Executive producers on the series are Hello Mary creative director Clare Hollywood and CEO Steve Regan. Series producer is Matthew Hinchcliffe. The deal was brokered by Parade Media and Daniel Thomas, acquisitions manager, for UKTV. Parade Media will distribute the series internationally.
“Yesterday viewers love to see the forgotten stories of World War II and this series has just that,” said UKTV acquisitions manager Daniel Thomas. I’m delighted to have forged a new partnership with Hello Mary and be working together to reveal the fascinating secrets surrounding our country’s preparations for a Nazi invasion.”
Hello Mary CEO Steve Regan added: “Hello Mary is all about ideas from any genre that are returnable and work internationally and The Buildings That Fought Hitler is the perfect illustration of this mantra. It’s also a testament to our work with Parade who are just as ambitious as us in wanting to create content that works globally.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Yesterday, SBS and Hello Mary to bring this intriguing World War II story to life, in what we hope will be the first of many projects with strong appeal to UK and international audiences alike,” remarked chief content officer of Parade Media, Mark Caulton.