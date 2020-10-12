ionoco Group has announced the latest application for its PATH (Play@Home) platform, this time for the new 45-episode series of ITV-produced format Come Dine With Me acquired by OSN, the leading entertainment network in the Arabic region.
The cloud-based Play@Home is a home-to-studio audio/video production platform and interactive engine. It can be custom configured for any production needs where teams need to be in varying locations. These include remote production of most genres, such as talk shows, music performance, reality, entertainment, and gameshows. Remote contributors join via PATH’s proprietary @Home Kits, allowing for remote camera control and wireless audio.
The PATH system was most recently used on NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, the first-ever live virtual Daytime Emmy Awards and is currently deployed on over 100 episodes of the Oprah Winfrey created The Dr Phil Show which is syndicated throughout the US.
The Arabic version of the leading UK format entitled Yalla Neta’asha is slated to air on 18 October. The show is produced by ITV Studios Middle East and was filmed in various locations across the United Arab Emirates during the summer with the control room and camera crew located in different countries. The PATH system allowed the production to go ahead within Covid-19 restrictions and protocols as the technology allows the show to be filmed without the crew having to be in the same location as the production office.
During the filming of the series, camera operators were on location in Dubai and other UAE states whilst the control room and crew were located ITV Studios Middle East’s main headquarters in Beirut. Each member of the camera crew carried a backpack containing batteries, ionoco’s proprietary @Home Kit and a number of 4G wireless routers. The camera feeds were processed by the @Home Kit and then transmitted back to the control room in Beirut via the PATH platform accessed through the wireless routers, allowing live instructions from the director.
“Feedback from production teams across the globe that are using PATH is that the lack of a delay on the PATH platform makes shows a dream to direct remotely, which seems to be the missing link in terms of virtual production methods,” commented ionoco CEO Simon Ingram. “From live awards to award winning formats, we’re very proud PATH is allowing much loved brands to continue to entertain in the most challenging of circumstances.”
