2020 has seen many travails across the broadcasting industry but research from Simpli.fi has revealed what it calls ‘significant’ increase in year-over-year campaign and advertising growth.
In making its analysis, the localised programmatic advertising took a deep dive into the data across the Simpli.fi platform from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020 to identify trends and analyse what its advertisers were experiencing with over-the-top ( OTT) and connected TV (CTV) advertising. In particular it showed clearly the impact of Covid-19 on spend and how various industries have adopted advertising over the course of the year.

Among the standout findings was that with an estimated 820 million connected video devices in a household, second quarter advertising revenues for advertiser video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms increased by 31% year-on-year (YOY). It found that OTT/CTV advertising has grown significantly in 2020 and that by the end of September, spend grew over 140% since the start of 2020, and over 160% YOY.

Simpli.fi noted that over the course of the past nine months, partners have used OTT/CTV ads to reach consumers across both large and small screens in a single household. Spend on small screens, such as mobile and tablet devices, increased by 77% in September, a 214% YOY increase. Advertisers also increased spend on large screen connected TVs by 39% in September, a 108% YOY increase. Simpli.fi said that the surge in both large and small screen spending indicated advertisers are creating as many touch points as possible to stay top-of-mind.

The Simpli.fi platform also saw a 40% YOY growth in the number of advertisers including OTT/CTV campaigns in their advertising strategies, resulting in a total of 7,160 advertisers implementing OTT/CTV ads year-to-date (YTD). In addition, there was a 44% YOY increase in the number of OTT/CTV campaigns implemented this year, resulting in a total number of 25,853 OTT/CTV campaigns YTD. The total number of OTT/CTV campaigns reached over 61,400 YTD. The top performing industries experiencing largest growth in OTT/CTV advertising this year so far were real estate, home & garden, food and beverage and legal.

Going forward, Simpli.fi 's research showed that the company expects growth to continue as advertisers head into the last quarter of the year with OTT/CTV advertising in mind. It says that due to its precision and scalability, OTT/CTV ads will be a must-have in advertising strategies for years to come.
