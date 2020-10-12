Adding to its drama roster, the commercial subsidiary of German broadcaster ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, has concluded a major deal with Viasat World’s Epic Drama channel for six-part series Dead Still.
Described as a macabre comedy, Dead Still is set in the Victorian era following the strange adventures of two of Dublin’s most famed memorial photographers. The drama was written by John Morton (People Like Us, Twenty Twelve, W1A).
The series is a Deadpan Pictures co-production with Canada’s Shaftesbury Films in association with RTÉ, Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises, ZDF Enterprises and the BAI. Winner of an International Emmy for Moone Boy, Deadpan Pictures is one of the top producers in the Irish TV and film industry.
The Irish-Canadian production first premiered in May 2020 on Canada’s Acorn TV and Citytv and will air this autumn on RTÉ in Ireland. In addition it has had its pay-TV premiere on across CEE, CIS, Baltics, Malta and Turkey. Epic Drama is home to some of the most acclaimed and popular international period dramas such as Versailles, World on Fire and Das Boot amongst many others.
Sales for the six part series have also been concluded with Russian VOD service Showjet and Canal+’s French pay-TV channel Polar+. All deals have been brokered by Mirela Nastase, director ZDFE.drama.
Audiences across Europe are in for a real treat with this gothic murder mystery that brilliantly combines drama with comedy,” commented Robert Franke, vice president ZDFE.drama.
