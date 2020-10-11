To much controversy and consternation among fans, the Premier League has announced that additional non-televised fixtures in October will be made available on a pay-per-view basis.

The decision means that three of the remaining matches from each match round in October will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Revenue from the streams will go directly to the clubs, in an effort to counteract the lost money from match days as fans are unable to go to the stadiums.

This follows the Premier League’s decision to broadcast live all matches scheduled for September.

Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle United will be the first game to be shown on Sky Sports Box Office, on 17 October, followed by Leicester City v Aston Villa on 18 October and West Bromwich Albion v Burnley on 19 October.

Sky Sports managing eirector Rob Webster said: “Through this exceptionally challenging year we have done everything we can to be the best partner for sport.

“The Premier League has come to this decision with its clubs to provide a service for supporters who are no longer to able attend and to generate matchday revenue. We are happy to support them with this interim solution – and we share their desire to get fans back into grounds as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Our Sky subscribers still get more than 140 of the very best matches, while supporters of individual clubs won’t have to miss out on any games during this period.”

The new broadcasting arrangement is planned for matches in October and will then be reviewed by the Premier League.

Commenting on the decision, Ru Bhikha, TV expert at Uswitch.com, said: “This move by the Premier League is far from an ideal solution, but it at least means that supporters don’t have to miss out on seeing their team in action.

“While it may feel galling for some fans to have to pay £14.95 a match to watch a game from their living room, many supporters will be used to paying much more to see their team on matchday, with the average Premier League ticket costing £32 in the 2019/20 season.

“BT Sport, Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be in the best position to watch these pay-per-view matches as they have direct access to box office channels. Casual fans can download the Sky Sports Box Office app for one-off access.”