Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 345 million since 2010, global pay-TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $202 billion and will fall to $152 billion in 2025 after declining by $9 billion in both 2018 and 2019 says analyst Digital TV Research.
The Pay-TV Forecasts Update report found that in addition to declines in revenues, the industry will become wore globally widespread. Despite poor results in some countries, it noted that there was still plenty of life left in pay-TV. Indeed the study forecasts 34 million additional pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. This takes the global total to 1.06 billion. The number of pay-TV subscribers passed the billion mark in 2018.
The study found that the top five countries will account for 54% of global pay-TV revenues by 2025 down from 62% in 2019. US pay-TV revenues peaked in 2015, at $105 billion, but will drop to $56 billion in 2025. The US is also on track to will lose $23 billion between 2019 and 2025. The UK and Canada will each lose nearly $1 billion, but India will likely add $0.8 billion.
Looking at Asia, the Pay-TV Forecasts Update report highlighted that China will continue to supply a third of the world’s pay-TV subscribers, with 328 million expected by end-2025. India will bring in another 183 million. Together, China and India are projected to provide half the world’s pay-TV subscribers by 2025.
