The Covid pandemic continues to drive mobile usage, with Q3 showing all time record figures for mobile app usage says research from mobile data and analytics platform App Annie.

The study found that monthly time spent in mobile apps grew 25% year-on-year (YOY), in excess of 180 billion hours each month between July and September 2020. Meanwhile, consumers downloaded 33 billion new apps globally during Q3.

The pandemic continues to drive accelerated growth in the video streaming market as people spend more time at home. Disney+ ranked fourth for growth in consumer spend quarter-on-quarter off the back of its successful launch in Europe in Q2 and a successful European expansion in Q3 2020.



Google Play downloads grew 10% YOY to 25 billion, while iOS downloads grew 20% YOY to nearly 9 billion new downloads for the quarter. On Google Play, non-gaming apps accounted for 55% of all downloads, while on iOS the figure was higher at 70%. On Google Play, games, social and entertainment were the largest categories by consumer spend and also saw the strongest quarter-on-quarter growth in consumer spend.



By consumer spend, Tinder was ranked No 1, up one position QOQ, while social media behemoth TikTok was in second place for global consumer spend on iOS among non-games.

On a category level, games, tools and entertainment were the largest by downloads on Google Play, while on iOS, games, photo and video and entertainment remained the largest categories by downloads for five straight quarters.

In the UK, travel, navigation and weather apps all had strong QOQ growth, while people attempted to get away for a summer break. The UK’s current number 1 app for downloads is the NHS Covid-19 app following its launch on 28 September.