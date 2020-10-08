ViacomCBS Networks International’s free, ad-supported streaming television service Pluto TV is spreading extent across Europe and will be available in Spain from the end of October.
The AVOD service will be the first free, with no registration required, FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service on the Spanish market, and Pluto TV will launch with 40 thematic and uniquely-curated channels across multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality, kids’ IP, lifestyle, crime, and comedy.
Pluto TV will offer a wide variety of curated channels across categories, including movie channels like Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto Thrillers, Pluto TV Cine Romántico, and iconic series channels such as Ana y los 7, Curro Jiménez, and Andrómeda. Viewers will also be offered kids channels like Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, as well as comedy, gaming, and extreme sports channels. This offer will continue to expand with more channels added every month. The offer will run on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android.
The service will also work with over 20 content partners in Spain such as all3media, Endemol Shine, Fremantle and Lionsgate. New content partners will be announced shortly. Telefónica-owned brand Movistar+ will be responsible for selling the platform’s conventional advertising.
“This innovative service perfectly complements our linear and non-linear offering in Spain,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president ViacomCBS EMEA and Asia, digital and mobile strategy VCNI. “Pluto TV has shown great success in the USA, and this launch in Spain marks an important step of our expansion in Europe, where the service is already available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. I’m convinced that Pluto TV will revolutionise the Spanish streaming and TV market, introducing a new model of watching content based on curated channels and vertical content.”
“Pluto TV represents a new asset and value proposition for Movistar+ within the advertising market,” added Sergio Oslé, president of Movistar+. “Its model is based on targeting high quality environments, top brand safety and premium quality content that offers new TV viewing with multi-platform audiovisual contents. As premium and secure purchasing formats and models are more adapted to the digital world, we remain committed to working towards the digital transformation of TV advertising. This partnership is a step forward in the continuous improvement of our capabilities as an innovative platform and advertising marketer.”
Pluto TV will offer a wide variety of curated channels across categories, including movie channels like Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto Thrillers, Pluto TV Cine Romántico, and iconic series channels such as Ana y los 7, Curro Jiménez, and Andrómeda. Viewers will also be offered kids channels like Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, as well as comedy, gaming, and extreme sports channels. This offer will continue to expand with more channels added every month. The offer will run on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android.
The service will also work with over 20 content partners in Spain such as all3media, Endemol Shine, Fremantle and Lionsgate. New content partners will be announced shortly. Telefónica-owned brand Movistar+ will be responsible for selling the platform’s conventional advertising.
“This innovative service perfectly complements our linear and non-linear offering in Spain,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president ViacomCBS EMEA and Asia, digital and mobile strategy VCNI. “Pluto TV has shown great success in the USA, and this launch in Spain marks an important step of our expansion in Europe, where the service is already available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. I’m convinced that Pluto TV will revolutionise the Spanish streaming and TV market, introducing a new model of watching content based on curated channels and vertical content.”
“Pluto TV represents a new asset and value proposition for Movistar+ within the advertising market,” added Sergio Oslé, president of Movistar+. “Its model is based on targeting high quality environments, top brand safety and premium quality content that offers new TV viewing with multi-platform audiovisual contents. As premium and secure purchasing formats and models are more adapted to the digital world, we remain committed to working towards the digital transformation of TV advertising. This partnership is a step forward in the continuous improvement of our capabilities as an innovative platform and advertising marketer.”