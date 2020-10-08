Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha (DA) have announced a new as-a-service content delivery network based on the Open Caching standard that they say will disrupt the traditional commercial CDN market in particular how it addresses media service providers.
In practice Digital Alpha is the investing partner providing a what it says is a unique funding solution for services built on Qwilt’s Open Caching-based content delivery platform and Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure. Endorsed by the Streaming Video Alliance, Open Caching is designed to help service providers deploy an edge CDN footprint, offering them more control over content flows. It is also designed to cater to the needs of global and regional content providers for more capacity, consistency in content delivery and performance assurance.
The principle use case for the new CDN is streaming content delivery which has exploded since the pandemic, and the partners note that streaming content is increasingly delivered in 4K and soon 8K resolution, supporting augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications across multiple devices, over wireline and wireless connections. This said the consortium is driving network capacity demands, with consumer internet video traffic expected to comprise 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2022, up from 73% in 2017.
The net result of this growth the firms say is that resulting performance requirements are accelerating the shift away from traditional content delivery models, opening up the opportunity for service providers to use their edge assets to deploy their own distributed CDN capabilities and become more active participants in the streaming media delivery value chain.
BT is the initial customer for the new CDN and has already deployed this solution to add multiple terabytes of capacity and provide streaming video to meet its growing demand in 2020 and beyond. It says that it made its decision to make the transition to Open Caching is based on select criteria: these included delivering the highest-quality streaming experience across its entire network; supporting an open architecture; driving new revenue by becoming an active part of the content delivery value chain; reducing content delivery costs by deploying CDN capabilities inside its network; eliminating deployment costs using the innovative capex-free model.
“At BT we connect for good and streaming video has never been more important than in today’s challenging times,” said Neil McRae, chief architect, managing director for architecture and technology strategy at BT. “Our mission at BT is to ensure our customers have the best experience every time and with record levels of streaming we needed to disrupt the status quo. Qwilt’s pioneering open caching platform together with Cisco’s cloud infrastructure gives BT the first 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) capability in the UK to deliver premium quality video and on demand services.”
