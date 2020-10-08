Hot on the heels of announcing that its Total View Time (TVT) broke the 200 million hour mark in April 2020 and has been above 200 million hours each month since, advertising video-on-demand service Tubi has announced News on Tubi in the US, a new way for viewers to access live, premium streaming news content.
News on Tubi provides live, local news feeds from across the US and is designed to give viewers an easy way to stay abreast of current events regardless of where they live. Today, viewers have access to 17 feeds from FOX owned and operated television stations in top designated market areas (DMAs) that include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.
Initially available on Android, Amazon Fire TV, and the Roku® platform, News on Tubi features content from FOX Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network and Black News Channel.
News on Tubi will expand to offer stations from Hearst Television, as well as news from two of the largest local station groups in the country—covering 24 of the top 25 markets. Later in October, News on Tubi will become the first major streaming home for Euronews World live in the US, launch the first 24-hour Spanish-language news stream from Estrella Media’s Estrella News network, and offer streaming news from USA TODAY.
In the coming months, Tubi will rapidly expand its streaming channels – adding content across national, international, entertainment, sports, and local news – as well as offer the service on additional devices. News on Tubi joins the streaming service’s massive collection of 23,000 movie and television titles – making it an easy way for viewers to tune in or tune out what’s going on in the world.
“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of FOX and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi explaining the move. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”
Initially available on Android, Amazon Fire TV, and the Roku® platform, News on Tubi features content from FOX Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network and Black News Channel.
News on Tubi will expand to offer stations from Hearst Television, as well as news from two of the largest local station groups in the country—covering 24 of the top 25 markets. Later in October, News on Tubi will become the first major streaming home for Euronews World live in the US, launch the first 24-hour Spanish-language news stream from Estrella Media’s Estrella News network, and offer streaming news from USA TODAY.
In the coming months, Tubi will rapidly expand its streaming channels – adding content across national, international, entertainment, sports, and local news – as well as offer the service on additional devices. News on Tubi joins the streaming service’s massive collection of 23,000 movie and television titles – making it an easy way for viewers to tune in or tune out what’s going on in the world.
“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of FOX and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi explaining the move. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”