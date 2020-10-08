As the number of channels on its platform grows to 400, cloud-based SaaS technology provider for broadcast and streaming TV, Amagi, has announced year-on-year growth of 120% for the quarter ending September 2020.
The company now supports a variety of services such as linear channel creation, distribution and monetisation with over 1000 delivery end points. It attributes growth to the surge in cloud adoption by traditional broadcast TV networks, further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Amagi believes that having access to broadcast workflows from homes, managing distributed workflows and ensuring business continuity have propelled cloud technologies to be what it says is a “game-changer” for the industry.
Over the year, the company has expanded its streaming TV footprint across all major connected TV and free ad-supported TV (FAST) platforms such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, XUMO, PLEX, VIZIO, Redbox and Pluto TV among others. Amagi has also helped launch more than 150 streaming channels with over 500 distribution end points to the platforms over this period.
“2020 is a pivotal year for Amagi as we establish ourselves as the leader in the cloud-based video distribution and monetisation business,” remarked Amagi co-founder and CEO Baskar Subramanian. “We enable traditional broadcast TV networks to virtualise their entire broadcast operations, delivering cost efficiencies of nearly 40-50%. At the same time, we are partnering with global content publishers to enable wider distribution and monetisation of their content on streaming platforms.”
