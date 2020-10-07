 InWild nature and wildlife channel secures first distribution deal | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
InWild, the nature and wildlife joint venture channel between Insight TV and Off the Fence, has launched on Samsung TV Plus in the UK.
InWild features nature and wildlife content from all corners of the world. The channel offers more than 1000 hours of high-quality productions. Some of the popular series featured on the channel include Monkey Thieves, Wildest India, Travel Bug and World’s Wildest Cities: Manaus.

“Samsung TV Plus has been a great distribution partner having launched our flagship Insight TV channel in the United States, as well as Insight TV and our InWonder channel in the UK last year,” said Arun Marljaars, vice president, content and channels, Insight TV commenting on the launch “It’s a great way to get this exciting new channel off the ground and we look forward to announcing more deals before the end of the year.”

“During these challenging times, nature and wildlife programming has been among the most popular and sought-after genres amongst viewers around the world,” said Stefanie Fischer, MD, sales, Off the Fence. We’re pleased and proud to unveil this channel in the UK and know Samsung TV Plus viewers will thoroughly enjoy our curated mix of story-driven shows that provide hours of engaging entertainment.”

InWild is available to consumers with Samsung SmartTVs purchased from 2015 onwards.
