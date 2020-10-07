As sports and entertainment venues begin reintroducing fans back to stadiums, arenas and event spaces, Verizon Business and Cisco are working together to offer solutions combining Verizon’s 5G network and 5G Edge to provide a safer in-person experience.
The networking and telecoms giants say that to bring people back to in-person, large crowd entertainment, new measures are needed in order to help make the experience more secure and enjoyable including contactless physical access, social distancing, crowd management, wayfinding and seamless payments.
Verizon and Cisco intend to bring stadiums a digital, future-ready infrastructure that helps solve pressing challenges and provides new capabilities to use analytics to estimate wait times associated with queues and interface with digital signage and mobile applications to direct patrons to alternative locations. It will also see use in identifying crowd density and manage crowd flows with the use of digital signage and messages to venue staff to help maintain social distancing standards.
5G Edge, powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband with mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities, interfaces with the Cisco Sports and Entertainment portfolio. The 5G and MEC environments are said to be able to help deliver near real-time enablement and experiences. The joint solution integrates with a variety of Cisco solutions including Cisco DNA Spaces for secure location analytics, Cisco switching and data centre technology and connected venue analytics and more.
“While all sports and entertainment fans are looking forward to the day they can get back to their favourite venues, many are understandably nervous about their safety in large crowds,” remarked Aamir Hussain, SVP chief product officer for Verizon Business. “This solution will help put minds at ease so fans can re-enter venues with the knowledge that strong steps are being taken to safeguard their wellbeing. This is one of the many 5G-enabled experiences powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband that is changing the in-person fan experience in dozens of stadiums.”
“Our combined expertise and technology innovation is furthering the evolution of 5G, creating a dynamic offering for the industry that will redefine stadium sports and entertainment for the future,” added Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, mass-scale infrastructure group, Cisco. “With the power of 5G and MEC solutions, we can bring cloud-powered services closer to the edge for more flexible development of applications, helping venues to deliver new experiences better, faster and with more clarity and precision.”
