As part of the smart TV service’s current expansion programme, Samsung TV Plus in the UK is now to feature quality shorts from discover.film, curated from a growing library containing thousands of what the provider claims are the best content pieces of its type from around the world.
discover.film has already amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers from more than 190 countries. Viewers can watch thousands of short movies featuring Hollywood stars and emerging talent across all genres and languages from feel-good comedies to drama, sci-fi, documentaries and action. Cinema-quality short films are available to stream, Chromecast or download straight to mobile or any internet connected device.
With Samsung TV Plus in the UK, all content will be free to watch in the TV platform’s TV’s ad-supported ecosystem. As part of the content partnership, discover.film will deliver new titles to Samsung TV Plus each month. contnet includes 11 minute-long film Inseparable with Benedict Cumberbatch playing a young terminally ill dad who decides it’s time to reconnect with his long lost brother.
“We are thrilled to have signed a partnership with Samsung TV Plus to showcase the most entertaining quality short form content to their audience,” remarked Sarah Thomson, CEO and co-founder of discover.film. This partnership builds upon our mission to make quality shorts mainstream.”
The news today supports Samsung TV Plus’s ambition to bring the best quality entertainment to its ever-growing audience. As the platform continues to add to its growing portfolio, in August 2020 Samsung TV Plus added three new music-focused channels from Qwest TV to its roster, automatically installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs.
Read more: Samsung TV Plus aims to get on tune with Qwest TV | Programming | News | Rapid TV News #ixzz6aDNdiLM5
Follow us: @rapidtvnews on Twitter
With Samsung TV Plus in the UK, all content will be free to watch in the TV platform’s TV’s ad-supported ecosystem. As part of the content partnership, discover.film will deliver new titles to Samsung TV Plus each month. contnet includes 11 minute-long film Inseparable with Benedict Cumberbatch playing a young terminally ill dad who decides it’s time to reconnect with his long lost brother.
“We are thrilled to have signed a partnership with Samsung TV Plus to showcase the most entertaining quality short form content to their audience,” remarked Sarah Thomson, CEO and co-founder of discover.film. This partnership builds upon our mission to make quality shorts mainstream.”
The news today supports Samsung TV Plus’s ambition to bring the best quality entertainment to its ever-growing audience. As the platform continues to add to its growing portfolio, in August 2020 Samsung TV Plus added three new music-focused channels from Qwest TV to its roster, automatically installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs.
Read more: Samsung TV Plus aims to get on tune with Qwest TV | Programming | News | Rapid TV News #ixzz6aDNdiLM5
Follow us: @rapidtvnews on Twitter