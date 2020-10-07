In a one-year deal that will see the growing video arm of the social media giant expand its regional portfolio significantly, leading Middle East & North Africa (MENA) media company MBC Group has announced an exclusive entertainment agreement partnership to develop video content for Facebook Watch.
Active on Facebook since its year of activation, MBC GROUP currently runs 144 active pages that represent both linear and non-linear offerings, reaching more than 280 million fans to date. It adds that every month, more than a billion people visit Facebook Watch. In its first month (July 21 – August 21), MBC GROUP contributed to more than 5 million watch hours.
The deal will see MBC Group’s digital arm share over 20,000 pieces of content across its various Facebook Pages including MBC1, MBC2, MBC4, MBC MASR,MBC DRAMA, MBC The Voice, MBC The Voice Kids and Shahid.
Content will involve previews, special behind-the-scenes snippets and more from MBC GROUP’s premium shows and exclusive titles, such as The Voice, The Voice Kids, Beauty Match, Sabah Al Kheir Ya Arab,Family Feud and other Arabic TV series. The collaboration will also include MBC’s Ramadan line-up for 2021, including 400 pieces of exclusive extra content from premium shows such as The Voice Senior, Scoop with Raya, Al Mirath, Family Feud and Trending, among others.
“We have witnessed a shift in how audiences consume content over recent years; it is no longer TV in defined settings, but a whole host of content options consumed via various devices anytime and anywhere,” said Mofeed Al Nowaisir, chief digital officer at MBC Group explaining the reasons for the deal. “There’s phenomenal value in partnering with Facebook, because our joint campaigns can bring even more to our viewers, as well as expand on our reach and frequency. We look forward to this new milestone between both parties.”
Moon Baz, strategic partner manager, Facebook MENA, added: “Our goal at Facebook has been to support publishers with investments that enable them to experiment with new formats and build sustainable revenue streams on our dedicated Facebook Watch video platform. As an established member of the media industry in the Middle East, MBC is in a unique position to develop shows that resonate with viewers in our region and reach new audiences. We’re excited to see the breadth of content that this partnership will bring to the region.”
The deal will see MBC Group’s digital arm share over 20,000 pieces of content across its various Facebook Pages including MBC1, MBC2, MBC4, MBC MASR,MBC DRAMA, MBC The Voice, MBC The Voice Kids and Shahid.
Content will involve previews, special behind-the-scenes snippets and more from MBC GROUP’s premium shows and exclusive titles, such as The Voice, The Voice Kids, Beauty Match, Sabah Al Kheir Ya Arab,Family Feud and other Arabic TV series. The collaboration will also include MBC’s Ramadan line-up for 2021, including 400 pieces of exclusive extra content from premium shows such as The Voice Senior, Scoop with Raya, Al Mirath, Family Feud and Trending, among others.
“We have witnessed a shift in how audiences consume content over recent years; it is no longer TV in defined settings, but a whole host of content options consumed via various devices anytime and anywhere,” said Mofeed Al Nowaisir, chief digital officer at MBC Group explaining the reasons for the deal. “There’s phenomenal value in partnering with Facebook, because our joint campaigns can bring even more to our viewers, as well as expand on our reach and frequency. We look forward to this new milestone between both parties.”
Moon Baz, strategic partner manager, Facebook MENA, added: “Our goal at Facebook has been to support publishers with investments that enable them to experiment with new formats and build sustainable revenue streams on our dedicated Facebook Watch video platform. As an established member of the media industry in the Middle East, MBC is in a unique position to develop shows that resonate with viewers in our region and reach new audiences. We’re excited to see the breadth of content that this partnership will bring to the region.”