Content, services and operator customers of Telia Carrier account for 65% of global internet routes. Its network spans across Europe, North America, and Asia, connecting customers in more than 120 countries. At the same time, Telia has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Telia Carrier, to secure provision of network solutions to Telia’s customers.

In connection with the divestment and change of ownership, a strategic, long-term partnership between Telia Carrier and Telia Company has been established to safeguard the provision of services and to develop new solutions for Telia’s customers. The change of ownership will enable Telia Carrier, with its 530 employees, to drive a level of investment in network development, services and customer care programmes that brings benefits to content providers, operators and enterprises beyond that of any competitor.

The acquisition is Polhem Infra’s first investment in digital infrastructure. Polhem Infra is owned jointly owned by Swedish pension funds First AP Fund, Third AP Fund and Fourth AP Fund. The company’s goal is to lay the best possible foundation for long-term investments in infrastructure to meet society’s long-term needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Polhem Infra CEO Mikael Lundin said: “As an investor in Nordic infrastructure we will be a stable and long-term owner, committed to the company and its role in the transition towards sustainable and thriving societies globally. We will support the company with a thought-leading board of directors, and we will continue to invest in digital infrastructure, a core investment area for us.”

Added Telia president and CEO Allison Kirkby: “The divestment of Telia Carrier highlights the value Telia has built in its digital infrastructure - and today we are able to crystallise some of that value. As a consequence, we can now fully concentrate on our Nordic and Baltic footprint, while we at the same time have secured future access for our customers to Telia Carrier's world-leading solutions, through a long-term strategic partnership…



“I want to thank the whole Telia Carrier team for building such a strong customer centric business over many years... I am confident that under the continued leadership of Staffan Göjeryd [pictured], head of Telia Carrier, Polhem Infra will be an excellent owner for Telia Carrier and that it will continue to go from strength to strength under their stewardship.”