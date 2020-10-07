Just weeks after its formation was sealed with the completion of the merger between TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution, Beyond Rights has announced its first full new programming slate, launching more than 300 hours of unscripted and kids’ programming into the international market.
Leading the autumn slate is Pooch Perfect (8 x 60’ plus format), a primetime competitive reality show, hosted by Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, which sees professional dog stylists compete in a series of themed challenges to create transformations of family pets. Pooch Perfect was created by Beyond Productions, who are currently producing a UK version for BBC One with Sheridan Smith as host.
Edges Unknown (7 x 60’, pictured) from 4East Media is a travel and adventure title that follows two survival experts as they head back in time to take on the original toughest jobs, such as logging and ranching. Curse of Akakor (6 x 40’) from Beyond Productions follows investigators hunting for a city of gold and the explorers who vanished trying to find it.
Mixing travel with cars is Lovecars’ On the Road (6 x 60’). From supercars to electric innovators, this series features a wide variety of different vehicles, driven through some of Europe’s most incredible landscapes. In obs-doc series Undercut: Wooden Treasure (9 x 60’) from GiUMa Produzioni, cameras follow the strenuous and dangerous work of highly qualified lumberjacks.
In World’s Greatest Paintings (10 x 60’), Andrew Marr gets exclusive access to galleries and museums across the world to unlock the secrets behind ten masterpieces, created by artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh and Velázquez. Buck Production’s Life, Death & Money (10 x 60’) offers a look at celebrities’ lives and deaths by the money trails they leave behind. Emotional documentary Can We Cure Kids’ Cancer (1 x 60’), from Atomized Studios, takes a look at the Royal Marsden hospital in London to follow children undergoing cancer treatments, while Starbucks & Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee (1 x 30’) exposes the use of child labour by some of the world’s largest coffee suppliers.
Beyond Rights will be launching its new autumn slate to buyers across the MIPCOM period via the new Pitchroom online platform developed by i2i Media. This comprises a branded, secure online environment which facilitates webcam meetings and allows for the simultaneous presentation of a wide range of assets, including digital catalogue pages, videos and presentations.
Commenting on the new slate, Kate Llewellyn-Jones, Beyond Rights CEO said that she was excited to launch the initial programming offer. “From primetime entertainment and reality to history, true crime and kids’, our new programming clearly reflects our strengths in the marketplace and our ambition to work with and represent the best producers from around the world, both third-party and within our own group,” she said. “With so many new titles to launch, Pitchroom will enable us to quickly and simply bring our new content alive to buyers in a face-to-face, tailored meeting environment, allowing us to replicate some of benefits we will be missing from meeting in person in Cannes.”
