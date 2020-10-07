eero for Service Providers will aim to bring together real-time, actionable insights, advanced security measures and whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems to help ISPs offer fast, reliable Wi-Fi and create new opportunities to improve the customer experien



The solution comprises three key elements. eero Insight builds on eero’s existing Remote Network Management software, combining history, aggregation and actionable insights to predict and address customer problems before they escalate. IT capabilities include a network topology viewer, historical speed tests and bandwidth usage, RF diagnostics, alerts, audit logs, outage detection, fleet analysis and network health. It comes with a dedicated eero customer service line and API support.



eero Secure blocks malware, spyware, phishing and other malicious threats from customers’ devices and is equipped with world-class security protocols, ad blocking, content filtering and connected device security. Lastly, eero 6 Series Mesh Wifi Systems supports the latest wireless standard combining faster speeds, higher performance and more simultaneously connected devices. Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the eero 6 series connects compatible devices on customers’ networks. An eero and ISP co-branded mobile app allows customers to control their network.

eero for Service Providers will be available from November 2020 for initial release in the US and Canada, with additional feature releases in December and throughout 2021.



Commenting on the launch Mark Sieglock, GM of Software Services at eero, said: “Customers want an ISP that can deliver a fast, reliable and secure foundation for their smart home so they can work, learn and play without disruption. Today, we’re significantly expanding our current ISP offering to help simplify the customer experience and enable high-performing Wi-Fi throughout the whole home. We gathered insight from our partners to craft a solution that helps service providers solve their biggest challenges and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”