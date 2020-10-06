A survey by the Reelgood film and TV streaming search engine service has found that over the third quarter of 2020, the onset of free, ad-funded video-on-demand services has made significant already on the streaming market in the US.
In two pieces of research, Reelgood investigated how by the end of Q3 2020 see how the popularity of some of the biggest subscription-on-demand (SVOD) platforms has changed over the past six months, as well as how streaming trends have transformed.
Firstly it looked at the leading five SVOD platforms for Q3 based on their share of streams among Reelgood’s two million users in the US. It included data from the past quarter to serve as point of comparison.
Surprisingly it found that despite Netflix continuing to dominate the market, its share of streams dropped by seven points compared with Q2 to 25%. Prime Video remains in second place with 21% share of streams, and Hulu still sits on the third spot with 15%. Rounding out the list, HBO Max managed to outpace Disney+ in the third quarter with 50% more initiated streams via Reelgood. HBO Max saw its share leap from 3% in Q3 to 9%.
In the second analysis, Reelgood measured streaming share by service type - SVOD, advertising VOD, transactional VOD, TV everywhere - for Q2 and Q3 of 2020. In Q3, SVOD as a whole saw a 9% drop in streaming share compared to Q2, AVOD is up by 23%, and initiated streams for TVOD jumped up 22%.
Assessing the data, Reelgood said that the increase in TVOD streaming in Q3 makes sense in light of several high-profile releases such as Bill & Ted Face The Music, Mulan, Ava, and Antebellum. The analyst noted that consumers were more than happy to spend their money on all of these, based on how each one has topped various VOD charts at one point or another.
Firstly it looked at the leading five SVOD platforms for Q3 based on their share of streams among Reelgood’s two million users in the US. It included data from the past quarter to serve as point of comparison.
Surprisingly it found that despite Netflix continuing to dominate the market, its share of streams dropped by seven points compared with Q2 to 25%. Prime Video remains in second place with 21% share of streams, and Hulu still sits on the third spot with 15%. Rounding out the list, HBO Max managed to outpace Disney+ in the third quarter with 50% more initiated streams via Reelgood. HBO Max saw its share leap from 3% in Q3 to 9%.
In the second analysis, Reelgood measured streaming share by service type - SVOD, advertising VOD, transactional VOD, TV everywhere - for Q2 and Q3 of 2020. In Q3, SVOD as a whole saw a 9% drop in streaming share compared to Q2, AVOD is up by 23%, and initiated streams for TVOD jumped up 22%.
Assessing the data, Reelgood said that the increase in TVOD streaming in Q3 makes sense in light of several high-profile releases such as Bill & Ted Face The Music, Mulan, Ava, and Antebellum. The analyst noted that consumers were more than happy to spend their money on all of these, based on how each one has topped various VOD charts at one point or another.