Emerging from lockdown, Northern Irish independent production company Alleycats TV has revealed that it has begun production of series two of its international cultural travelogue hit, Raiders of the Lost Past with Dr Janina Ramirez.
The series sees Oxford University’s Ramirez head off around the globe in the footsteps of the world’s greatest explorer-archaeologists. The second series takes viewers to the blue seas and ancient palaces of the Greek island of Crete to discover the truth behind the myth of the minotaur; the Konya Plain of Turkey to uncover the world’s oldest city; and through the southern fjords of Norway to find the stunning Oseberg Viking Ship.
By following the trail left by each explorer, Ramirez brings to life the huge personalities and larger-than-life stories behind each find - and reveals the surprising fact that our understanding of each treasure is still shaped by the interpretations of these men and their eras, whether that’s the height of the British Empire, or Europe in the grip of turn-of-the-century nationalistic fervour.
The new series was ordered for BBC Arts by Emma Cahusac. The show is executive produced for Alleycats TV by Emma Parkins and MD Ed Stobart and producer/directors are David Starkey and Steve O’Hagen supported by Denis Minihan.
The series will continue to be distributed internationally as Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures by eOne Entertainment. The first 3 x 60’ series was licensed by eOne into more than 60 territories worldwide including most recently to Discovery for the US broadcast and SVOD rights and ranked among BBC4’s top 10 documentaries of 2019 (4+).
Commenting on the deal, Ed Stobart Alleycats TV MD said: “[We have] huge expertise in international filming in challenging locations, which has stood us in great stead when we took on the challenge of safely shooting this series as the world came out of lockdown. We’re delighted that at the moment when we’re all in need of some inspiration, Raiders will take BBC and international audiences on a journey to see some of humanity’s greatest achievements in a brand-new light.”
