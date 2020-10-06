In what is the third accolade of its kind over the course or 2020, BT-owned operator EE has been confirmed as the leading UK operator for overall network performance by mobile experience analyst Opensignal.

EE users observed average download speeds above 40 Mbps in 14 cities while Vodafone did not obtain a download speed experience score of 40 Mbps or higher in any of the 17 cities. Users on Three’s network experienced average download speeds below 20 Mbps in four cities: Hull, London, Bristol and Belfast, while the same was true for O2 users in seven cities.