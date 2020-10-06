In what is the third accolade of its kind over the course or 2020, BT-owned operator EE has been confirmed as the leading UK operator for overall network performance by mobile experience analyst Opensignal.
The Mobile Network Experience Report looked at four key performance criteria – quality in video and gaming, download speed and upload speed – in 17 population centres across the UK. As regards video, it examined the average video experience of Opensignal users on 3G and 4G networks for each operator. The methodology involved measuring real-world video streams and uses an ITU-based approach for determining video quality. This took into account picture quality, video loading time and stall rate.
In 16 out of the 17 cities researched in the study, EE users gained what was described as an excellent video experience, while the same was only true for O2 and Vodafone users in Sheffield and Slough, respectively. In most of the cities studied, Three, O2 and Vodafone users enjoyed a very good video experience, though Three users in Bristol and Hull had to settle for a good video experience instead.
EE was once again the victor when it came to the average overall download speeds observed by users in the UK and its lead over second-placed Vodafone has risen from the 11.6 Mbps (50.3%) that was seen in Opensignal’s previous report to 14.6 Mbps (71.4%). However, the analyst said that the main cause of this increase was a 2.6 Mbps (11.4%) drop in the average overall download speeds observed by Vodafone users rather than the 0.4 Mbps increase seen by their EE counterparts, which took its score to what was described as an impressive 35 Mbps.
EE has now held Opensignal’s video experience award for four reports in a row, this time achieving a video experience score of 74.2 out of 100. O2 has taken second place from Vodafone since the last report while EE’s lead over O2 was 1.8 points higher than its lead over Vodafone for this measure of the mobile experience last time round. Yet Opensignal indicated that the operator has dropped down a category: from excellent (75 or above) to very good (65-75), due to a 1.4-point drop in its score. As a consequence, EE is now on an even footing with its rivals, all of whom also have placed in the very good category.
Overall, the Mobile Network Experience Report showed that EE users observed average download speeds above 40 Mbps in 14 cities while Vodafone did not obtain a download speed experience score of 40 Mbps or higher in any of the 17 cities. Users on Three’s network experienced average download speeds below 20 Mbps in four cities: Hull, London, Bristol and Belfast, while the same was true for O2 users in seven cities.
