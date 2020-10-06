Aiming to show the factual entertainment series at the forthcoming MIPCOM, BBC Studios has acquired the format rights for Our DNA Journey, from Voltage TV and Mitre Television.
Our DNA Journey follows two celebrities as you’ve never seen them before, teaming up for an epic global adventure to uncover the family they never knew they had. Using genetic tools and the expertise of world-renowned specialists, it is described by BBC Studios as “the ultimate journey” of discovery, hidden genealogy and ancestry.
The format first aired as a 2 x 90’ special co-produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Television for ITV in the UK in 2019. It followed popular TV duo Ant and Dec (pictured) as they delved into their past and uncovered revelations that only their DNA could unlock. The show was ITV’s highest factual launch that year with 6.2 million viewers. ITV have commissioned a new 4-part series for the UK.
“This format is the ultimate celebrity buddy road trip, packed full of exciting twists that only DNA can reveal,” commented BBC Studios creative director of formats Sumi Connock. “It has the potential to unlock fascinating stories from well-known faces around the world.”
Sanjay Singhal, CEO of Voltage TV added: “This format is a winning combination of humour, intimacy, revelation and privileged access - the perfect vehicle for celebrity pairs to learn more about each other in a highly entertaining way.”
Ant & Dec on behalf of Mitre Television remarked: “We are delighted that ITV have commissioned a further series of DNA Journey. We have some great talent lined up and have already started uncovering some fascinating stories. Having already completed the DNA journey ourselves we hope the contributors will find the journey as inspiring and insightful as we did.”
