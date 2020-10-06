Due to what it says is market demand, quality assurance (QA), localisation and compliance services provider for the film, television and games industries, Testronic is expanding capacity and investing in what it calls a state-of-the-art facility.
The move just a few blocks up the street from the previous Burbank offices, was completed on schedule and in time for the end of summer influx of volume. The larger bigger facility was deemed necessary due to increased demand for Testronic’s automation/OTT/streaming, Master QC and Disc QC services. Going forward, Testronic will continue having a presence in downtown Burbank while keeping its global footprint with offices in London, Warsaw, Santiago de Chile, as well as the recent acquisition of Whyttest with offices in Romania and Serbia.
The new facility more than doubles the capacity of the old premises, providing two mastering theatres and seven mastering bays with the ability to expand into another eight bays as needed. Testronic has also invested in increased storage capacity with a Quantum SAN with 192 TB tier one storage and 864 TB tier two storage. Other technology investments include Dante audio network for Dolby Atmos, ColorFront Transkoders and QC Players, Dolby Vision Certification and an LTO 8 drive for archiving TIFFs.
Commenting on the move, Jason Gish, president of Testronic Film & TV, said: “Providing testing for the film industry and now the streaming industry, we needed to expand space for our staff and our facility to support the volume of work coming through our facility. Our experienced and highly trained staff need facilities that can support all the major platforms that consumers are using to ensure the work from the major studios and streaming partners can be tested for optimal consumer experience.”
