A major investment in Lightning Fibre, a community-oriented full fibre network provider, will see hyper-fast fibre broadband rolled out in East Sussex with Eastbourne and Hastings the first towns to receive the technology.

The announcement follows the completion of a long term finance agreement between Lightning Fibre and private equity investment manager the Foresight Group and the rollout will eventually extend across the wider south east.

Lightning Fibre will build, install and operate new full fibre infrastructure, delivering broadband of up to 10Gbps to more than 100,000 homes and businesses.

South east law firm DMH Stallard advised Lightning Fibre on the deal. Partner Abigail Owen said: “This deal will see the network of hyperfast broadband extended initially across East Sussex; connectivity is critical at home and at work, and accelerating the installation of this technology will bring a timely boost to the local economy and the creation of new jobs.

“I was delighted to advise the team at Lightning Fibre and help move the company onto its next phase of development.”