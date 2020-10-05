International media group Trace, which specialises in afro-urban entertainment, has partnered with Molotov Solutions to develop and operate the new version of its OTT platform, TracePlay.

Using the Molotov platform, TracePlay will offer more than 25 live TV channels, 100 radio channels and some 1,000 hours of on-demand content. The platform will be distributed in 180 countries (a first for Molotov), notably in Africa, Europe, Caribbean and North and South America. When it launches early Q2 2021, it will be available in French, English and Portuguese.

TracePlay will benefit from Molotov Solution’s full application suite, which already has some 12 million users in France. Molotov’s technology will allow TracePlay’s audiences to view content using a variety of features such as a cloud-based video platform with live, replay and on-demand controls that has a complete back office suite with interface control, content editorialisation, users and offers management, and data analysis.



It also has an API that is said to seamlessly interconnect with third party applications (CRM, analytics, payments) and telecom operators to promote Trace’s content offerings on STBs and to propose a SSO login and carrier billing to users. The platform supports mobile and tablet applications (iOS and Android), responsive browser-based web application and on large screens with Chromecast, Android TV and Apple TV. It also boasts a proprietary video player compatible with adaptive bitrate streaming and supports multi-language, delinearisation of streaming programmes, radio and podcasts, personality tracking, watch list, in-app purchase and parental control.

Commenting on the deal, Olivier Laouchez, CEO of Trace, said: “The digital and non-linear consumption of TV and radio channels and content continues to grow, especially among young and urban audiences who particularly enjoy Trace. We chose Molotov Solutions for the quality of its technical platform and the expertise of its team. Together, we will build the most beautiful audiovisual experience of afro-urban entertainment.”

Added François Le Pichon, COO of Molotov Solutions: "We are very pleased to support Trace in the strategic acceleration of its OTT services. This is a very comprehensive and global project, which demonstrates the scope of Molotov Solutions' services and the capabilities of its team in France and internationally.”