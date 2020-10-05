Lindsay’s programmable end-to-end GPON & XGS-PON solutions include OLTs, ONTs, a Managed Node System, and an array of optical and powering products for a full end-to-end video overlay/xPON solution.

Sweeting brings with him 20+ years of wireless and wireline global telecoms experience, most recently at Airspan Networks where he was VP of sales for Canada. Prior positions include Canadian national director of sales at Power and Telephone Supply, consultant at INO Consulting, account VP strategic sales Canada at Arris, customer team head Canada at Nokia Siemens Networks, and director of sales at Huawei.

Lindsay president David Atman said: “Kevin will be responsible for driving Lindsay’s expansion in the GPON/XGS-PON arena for diverse markets spanning telcos, cable operators, WISPs, utilities and municipalities.

“His wealth of experience with B2B telecommunications customers, along with his passion for providing exceptional customer satisfaction, will make him a valuable team member as we continue to expand our customer-driven solutions for next generation technologies.”