TCB Media Rights co-founders Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani have launched a new distribution and co-production hub for content buyers and producers to mark industry step change, highlighting the need for a new approach to programme creation, funding and distribution.





BossaNova will aims to bring together the producers and buyers of TV entertainment in an integrated hub, creating a community that will enable all of the stake-holders in the content chain to meet, create and do business. It will also help to co-create shows by matching the right idea with the right producer and the most relevant platform or broadcaster.



Heaney and Subhani (pictured) will use their global network of buyer relationships built up over 35 years in



“There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear as we stumble through the wreckage of 2020, but Paul and I have done our due diligence and we see a clear gap in the market,” Subhani explained. “Call BossaNova what you will — distributor, agent, development platform, financier — but we believe this creative-finance model is what’s needed in today’s fast-moving world. We have listened to both producers and buyers so are confident we know what's important to both.”



Heaney added: “We want BossaNova will aims to bring together the producers and buyers of TV entertainment in an integrated hub, creating a community that will enable all of the stake-holders in the content chain to meet, create and do business. It will also help to co-create shows by matching the right idea with the right producer and the most relevant platform or broadcaster.Heaney and Subhani (pictured) will use their global network of buyer relationships built up over 35 years in media and distribution businesses such as TCB to create opportunities for ambitious producers looking to grow their businesses.“There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear as we stumble through the wreckage of 2020, but Paul and I have done our due diligence and we see a clear gap in the market,” Subhani explained. “Call BossaNova what you will — distributor, agent, development platform, financier — but we believe this creative-finance model is what’s needed in today’s fast-moving world. We have listened to both producers and buyers so are confident we know what's important to both.”Heaney added: “We want BossaNova to be at the very centre as far as the ideas and shows we work with are concerned. Our intention is to be dynamic and agile with quick and clear decision making. Our ambition is to be a significant help to platforms that have specific content needs and producers that need all of the above plus endorsement, experience and co-development of ideas. We will be talking to the buying and commissioning communities over the next few weeks and that will be the start of the benefit chain for indies.”