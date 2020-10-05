Infamous and hugely popular dating format Love Island has spread its wings further around the globe with a commission from Discovery in Italy.
The show sees single men and women live together in a stunning villa in a beautiful location and couple up in the hope of finding love and winning a cash prize. Full of flirting, jealousy, rejection and fun, occupants are on the lookout for romance but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. It’s up to the viewers to decide who they want to stay in the show as they watch the relationships develop and ultimately which pair they want to crown the hottest couple on the island.
This further addition to the global roll-out of the award-winning format marks the 18th territory to broadcast a local version. Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The Italian version of the Bafta-award winning show will be produced by Fremantle. The first season will be released in 2021 across all Discovery’s platforms.
“Following another successful season in the US and recently announced new commissions in Nigeria to Spain, Love Island successfully travels the world at a fast pace,” commented
Maarten Meijs, president global entertainment at producer ITV Studios.
“There is a high demand for this format, evidenced by already 4 new commissions this year. We look forward to working with Discovery as we have already seen that the show works equally well across linear, digital and catch-up platforms and we are very excited to roll out Love Island soon in Italy as well.”
Laura Carafoli, SVP chief content officer Discovery Italy, added “The most popular show in England finally arrives in Italy. Love Island is a true phenomenon as well as the most viewed title ever on ITV2 performing with triple-digit percentages compared to the slot. The show has evolved the reality genre into a “premium” dimension, thanks to its authenticity, true search for love and fun that involves the public at a 360-degree media experience. We are thrilled to launch the Italian version across all Discovery’s platforms.”
This further addition to the global roll-out of the award-winning format marks the 18th territory to broadcast a local version. Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The Italian version of the Bafta-award winning show will be produced by Fremantle. The first season will be released in 2021 across all Discovery’s platforms.
“Following another successful season in the US and recently announced new commissions in Nigeria to Spain, Love Island successfully travels the world at a fast pace,” commented
Maarten Meijs, president global entertainment at producer ITV Studios.
“There is a high demand for this format, evidenced by already 4 new commissions this year. We look forward to working with Discovery as we have already seen that the show works equally well across linear, digital and catch-up platforms and we are very excited to roll out Love Island soon in Italy as well.”
Laura Carafoli, SVP chief content officer Discovery Italy, added “The most popular show in England finally arrives in Italy. Love Island is a true phenomenon as well as the most viewed title ever on ITV2 performing with triple-digit percentages compared to the slot. The show has evolved the reality genre into a “premium” dimension, thanks to its authenticity, true search for love and fun that involves the public at a 360-degree media experience. We are thrilled to launch the Italian version across all Discovery’s platforms.”