The premium advanced advertising platform from the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV, Planet V, has now officially gone live.
Deployed as a wholly self-service solution, Planet V will allow ITV clients to optimise and monitor their campaigns in real time, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. After almost 50,000 hours of development work in customising and configuring what is being described as a unique advertising proposition, Planet V is designed to allow both advertisers and agencies control over the planning, purchasing and reporting of their campaigns across ITV’s VOD service, the ITV Hub which has a 32 million strong audience.
The platform has been developed to ITV’s specification by global technology company Amobee, leveraging its industry-leading advertising software, following an exclusive licensing agreement for the UK and Ireland struck in 2019. Prior to external launch, Planet V has operated as an in-house ‘concierge’ solution, operated by ITV’s ad operations teams. Since this internal launch, the platform has fulfilled on almost 500 million ITV Hub impressions.
Planet V launches with new addressable audience products and data-driven features, built upon ITV's first party data and select premium data partners. Advertisers are said to have on offer an array of targeting options to suit their campaign objectives, from extending the reach of linear campaigns, and alignment with ITV programme content, to refining audiences to suit the campaign's creative execution or target market. Over the next year, updated versions of Planet V will be continuously brought to clients with the addition of inventory from other broadcasters and premium video publishers, and enhanced features and capabilities.
Putting context into the launch, ITV noted that earlier this year the VOD platform saw a year on year increase in consumption hours of 75%, while monthly reach on the platform has risen by 40%.
“Over the course of the next few years, the rate of change in the way content is produced, distributed and consumed to enable addressable advertising is only going to continue to accelerate,” said Rhys McLachlan, director of advanced advertising at ITV.
“To ensure that we are at the forefront of driving change that works for both ITV and our customers, we have created Planet V. This continuously evolving platform is designed to provide clients and advertisers with an unrivalled combination of access to premium video content, and programmatically enabled targeted advertising, whilst continuously operating at ITV’s gold standard level.”
