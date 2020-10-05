As it broadens its reach across the Asian region, CJ ENM HK has launched tvN Movies subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and pay-per-view service with Indonesia-based South East Asia app provider Gojek via its GoPlay VOD streaming platform.
Launched in September 2019, GoPlay aims to provide Indonesian consumers access to quality local films and shows, with genres ranging from drama to horror. It serves as a platform for Indonesian filmmakers to introduce and distribute their work to a broader market, while providing consumers with exclusive access to hundreds of locally produced movies and shows, in addition to providing its users an arsenal of Asian premium content.
GoPlay offers various services such as GoPlay Access (SVOD), GoPlay Live (live streaming), and its latest addition, GoPlay Rental (transactional VOD). Subscriptions can be purchased separately, or as part of a bundle that includes other Gojek services, such as food (GoFood) and goods (GoSend) delivery.
The partnership with tvN Movies is described as a “another leap” forward in the streaming space. It will allow existing GoPlay subscribers to access star-studded Korean blockbusters from box office hits to all-time favourites. “This year streaming media is in the spotlight. In the spirit to become Indonesia’s No. 1 VOD platform, while empowering local filmmakers through originals, GoPlay also focuses on meeting Indonesia entertainment needs through innovation and collaboration,” explained Sasha, VP marketing of GoPlay. “We are excited to welcome the partnership with CJ ENM HK in enriching our gallery with premium quality Asian content that has been loved by many Indonesians.”
Content in the bundle includes from October Steel Rain 2: Summit, a political thriller starring Jung Woo-Sung, Kwak Do-Won and Yoo Yeon-Seok who holds the riskiest peace summit in a submarine 800 feet below sea level, while Deliver Us From Evil, an action thriller starring Hwang Jung-Min, Lee Jung-Jae and Park Jung-Min and the biggest summer blockbuster in Korea with 4.3 million cinema admissions, which will be available from 1 November. Peninsula, the sequel to 2017 Hit zombie flick Train to Busan starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun will be available from 15 November.
GoPlay subscribers can also access Korean films such Parasite, Ashfall, The Divine Fury, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Innocent Witness and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.
GoPlay offers various services such as GoPlay Access (SVOD), GoPlay Live (live streaming), and its latest addition, GoPlay Rental (transactional VOD). Subscriptions can be purchased separately, or as part of a bundle that includes other Gojek services, such as food (GoFood) and goods (GoSend) delivery.
The partnership with tvN Movies is described as a “another leap” forward in the streaming space. It will allow existing GoPlay subscribers to access star-studded Korean blockbusters from box office hits to all-time favourites. “This year streaming media is in the spotlight. In the spirit to become Indonesia’s No. 1 VOD platform, while empowering local filmmakers through originals, GoPlay also focuses on meeting Indonesia entertainment needs through innovation and collaboration,” explained Sasha, VP marketing of GoPlay. “We are excited to welcome the partnership with CJ ENM HK in enriching our gallery with premium quality Asian content that has been loved by many Indonesians.”
Content in the bundle includes from October Steel Rain 2: Summit, a political thriller starring Jung Woo-Sung, Kwak Do-Won and Yoo Yeon-Seok who holds the riskiest peace summit in a submarine 800 feet below sea level, while Deliver Us From Evil, an action thriller starring Hwang Jung-Min, Lee Jung-Jae and Park Jung-Min and the biggest summer blockbuster in Korea with 4.3 million cinema admissions, which will be available from 1 November. Peninsula, the sequel to 2017 Hit zombie flick Train to Busan starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun will be available from 15 November.
GoPlay subscribers can also access Korean films such Parasite, Ashfall, The Divine Fury, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Innocent Witness and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.