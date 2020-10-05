Maintaining the growth momentum that it has showed through 2020, London-based content development, financing and executive producing company Fugitive development and representation partnership with New York’s MO Studios.
Founded in 2018 by producer Olivia Wingate (Maron, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, It Started as a Joke), MO Studios develops and produces what it says are cutting-edge film and TV projects, prioritising female/diverse creatives and developing for the global market.
Somewhat fittingly, the first project for the new partnership is The Fugitive Game, a lavish period drama series set around the birth of the Dada movement, and the creation of The Cabaret Voltaire. Fugitive will be launching this to the international market at MIA (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo) in Rome this month, one of the few physical film and TV events to take place this year.
The lead protagonist in The Fugitive Game is Emmy Hennings, a German national, and the series chronicles her incredible rollercoaster ride as she finds fame and fortune, loses it all and then hustles her way back into the spotlight, reinventing herself in the process and spurring the creation of the most influential art movement in history. A century ahead of her time, Emmy was bi-sexual, had a gay husband - and no shame; acting as both a thief and prostitute to get by and also fund the cabaret. Imprisoned for anti-war activities in Germany, she escapes to Switzerland with husband Hugo Ball in 1915 and together they start The Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich. They form a group of artists, writers, poets, anarchists and revolutionaries to collaborate and develop radical, provocative and shocking performances they christen ‘Dada’.
Alongside the scripted series, MO Studios and Fugitive are also developing a four-part documentary series – Dada, The Mother of Protest Art - which will not only examine how Dada turned artists into activists for the first time in 1916, but also how it spawned progressive and counter-culture movements and created a lineage of protest art that we see today.
Martha Swetzoff, academic, filmmaker (Theme: Murder), punk guitarist and leading Dada expert has created The Fugitive Game and will also be involved with the documentary series.
“The Dada movement has never been covered in this way before and it’s important to tell Emmy Henning’s story. She was a founder and its leading light but was written out of the history books over time,” remarked MO Studios head Olivia Wingate (pictured left): “Thankfully, through Martha Swetzoff’s passion for Dada and the part Emmy played, we will be able to tell this incredibly colourful story and profile a smart, innovative and unpredictable young woman who was way ahead of her time and passionate about holding a mirror up to the horrors and absurdities of war.”
Commenting on the partnership, Fugitive founder Anthony Kimble (pictured right) added: “We are delighted to have established this new partnership with MO Studios. Olivia is an extremely talented executive with a real eye for a great story and standout talent – and we hope this will be the first of many projects together.”
