Aiming to enhance its digital product portfolio with what is claimed to be “next-generation” technology and services built around actual customer behaviours and outcomes, connectivity firm DISH has signed a technology partnership with Quantum Metric.





Under the terms of the partnership, Quantum Metric will integrate with existing DISH technologies to improve productivity for all parts of the digital experience, enabling DISH to capture customer behaviours and prioritise product decisions based on direct consumer data.



Quantum Metric will also help DISH analyse technical and behavioural indicators while creating optimised in-page analytics that allow the company to gauge the user perspective. This includes the ability for DISH to get visibility into its video playback experience around user segmentation, that lets the company identify behaviours and understand how they impact the company’s core KPIs like customer engagement scores and time to watch. All data analysed ed by Quantum Metric is anonymous.



“DISH is always looking for innovative ways to differentiate and improve our products, which is why we’re excited to work with Quantum Metric to better understand our subscribers’ preferences and behaviours,” explained Robert Sadler, director of product development for DISH. “With these insights, we’ll be able to better understand technical and experience gaps in real-time to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a world class viewing experience.”



"As DISH aims to build products centred around their customers, our technology will give them the ability to understand all digital touchpoints and deliver critical insights to improve their digital properties across the entirety of their expanding business," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric . "We specialise in helping companies build innovative products that customers love, and we look forward to helping DISH improve their digital engagement."