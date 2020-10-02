With regional investments in broadband and 5G infrastructure spurring video services upgrades, and expecting demand for video services to grow to $66 billion over the next five years, advanced television management platform provider Minerva Networks has announced that it is expanding its presence in Asia.
“Our customers in the region are signalling rapidly changing market dynamics for pay TV,” said Todd Clayton, chief commercial officer at Minerva. “Global growth of streaming services is putting pressure on traditional TV operators to enhance their video offerings. The region’s investments in 5G infrastructure also opens up opportunities for Minerva as mobile operators will need innovative platforms to power premium and ad-sponsored video services.”
To address this market opportunity, the company Minerva has hired Peter Neuman as vice president of sales for the region, charged with helping to guide regional operators planning to deploy next generation video services. Neuman joins Minerva Networks from Anevia where he served as the vice president of sales for APAC. Over the years Peter has served in senior executive roles for global operators and leading technology providers Including Irdeto, ATX Networks, Liberty Global, DIRECTV Latin America, and Hughes Aircraft International.
“Having worked closely with Minerva for several years, I have witnessed first-hand how their platforms enable innovative video services while also greatly reducing time to market,” Neuman remarked on his new role. “Minerva 10 is ideally suited for the Asian market where low upfront costs, rapid deployment and flexible business models are key for operators to succeed.”
